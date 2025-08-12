How does every credit card transaction impact your loan eligibility? Find out

India is currently witnessing a surge in credit card adoption, with around 111 million cards in circulation as of May 2025. This figure is nearly double that of the late-2019 figure. Monthly spending has also soared, touching ₹1.89 trillion in May, marking a 14.5% year-on-year jump driven by digital adoption, upgrades in technology, and rising incomes across both smaller cities and metros.

Still, behind every swipe, tap, or click lies more than just a purchase; each transaction quietly shapes your credit profile, credit history, and influences your credit score. It leaves a lasting imprint on how lending institutions view you when you apply for future loans or credit cards.

How timely payments and low credit utilisation boost your credit score Your credit card repayment history and subsequent behaviour significantly influence your credit score. This is a key indicator that lending institutions utilise to assess your repayment integrity and creditworthiness for personal loans. On-time settlement of full dues without any missed payments immensely boosts the borrower's credit score and overall credit profile.

On the other hand, missed payments or defaults damage and negatively impact the borrower's profile. More importantly, consistently paying only the minimum due can also bring down your credit score, as it is a clear sign of financial stress and credit dependence.

Another crucial factor that influences future loan prospects is the credit utilisation ratio. This is a simple ratio that defines how much credit you use relative to your total credit limit. For example, if you have a credit limit of ₹1,00,000, then as per well-set professional guidelines, you should avoid using more than ₹30,000 of this limit.

It is prudent to keep your credit utilisation ratio below 30%. Now, in case your credit utilisation exceeds 50% this is a clear red flag for lending institutions and signals credit-hungry behaviour. All such credit users can face higher interest rates or even rejection of personal loan applications during times when they need credit the most.

Also Read | How to manage multiple credit cards without hurting your credit score

Smart credit card habits to improve future loan prospects Hence, keeping the above factors in mind, it becomes imperative to manage credit effectively. Responsible credit card bill payment, personal loan EMI payment, along with other similar credit payments, ensure that the borrower showcases healthy credit practices. To keep yourself on the right track, you should:

Pay credit card bills on or before the due date to maintain a strong repayment history.

Keep your credit utilisation ratio under 30% to demonstrate responsible credit use.

Avoid accumulating large outstanding balances on credit cards.

Monitor your credit report regularly for accuracy and timely updates. Raise a dispute if you find any discrepancy in them.

Use auto-pay or reminders to stay current on payments and avoid late fees.

Stay in touch with the customer support team of your credit card issuing institution to stay informed about new developments and offers related to your credit card. RBI’s new credit reporting rules and borrower safeguards The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has enhanced credit reporting by requiring lenders to update credit activities every 15 days instead of monthly since the beginning of this year. This tighter timeline simply means that any payment behaviour is reflected in your credit profile much faster. Due to the same, the impact on credit scores is instant.

Therefore, this development has resulted in making the evaluation of loan applications rapid, nearly in real-time. The RBI has also mandated transparency in penalties, fees, and processing charges, along with secure tokenisation of card data, and the central bank prohibits unsolicited credit card issuances without proper permission or consent.

Hence, as lending becomes more regulated, methodical, and data-driven, your credit card habits leave lasting impressions and echoes in your loan future. It's simple, responsible credit card usage today permits access to favourable loan terms in the future, whereas missteps can easily limit borrowing potential or even raise borrowing costs.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.