How does every credit card transaction impact your loan eligibility? Find out

India is currently witnessing a surge in credit card adoption, with around 111 million cards in circulation as of May 2025. This figure is nearly double that of the late-2019 figure. Monthly spending has also soared, touching ₹1.89 trillion in May, marking a 14.5% year-on-year jump driven by digital adoption, upgrades in technology, and rising incomes across both smaller cities and metros.
Still, behind every swipe, tap, or click lies more than just a purchase; each transaction quietly shapes your credit profile, credit history, and influences your credit score. It leaves a lasting imprint on how lending institutions view you when you apply for future loans or credit cards.
Your credit card repayment history and subsequent behaviour significantly influence your credit score. This is a key indicator that lending institutions utilise to assess your repayment integrity and creditworthiness for personal loans. On-time settlement of full dues without any missed payments immensely boosts the borrower's credit score and overall credit profile.
On the other hand, missed payments or defaults damage and negatively impact the borrower's profile. More importantly, consistently paying only the minimum due can also bring down your credit score, as it is a clear sign of financial stress and credit dependence.
Another crucial factor that influences future loan prospects is the credit utilisation ratio. This is a simple ratio that defines how much credit you use relative to your total credit limit. For example, if you have a credit limit of ₹1,00,000, then as per well-set professional guidelines, you should avoid using more than ₹30,000 of this limit.
It is prudent to keep your credit utilisation ratio below 30%. Now, in case your credit utilisation exceeds 50% this is a clear red flag for lending institutions and signals credit-hungry behaviour. All such credit users can face higher interest rates or even rejection of personal loan applications during times when they need credit the most.
Hence, keeping the above factors in mind, it becomes imperative to manage credit effectively. Responsible credit card bill payment, personal loan EMI payment, along with other similar credit payments, ensure that the borrower showcases healthy credit practices. To keep yourself on the right track, you should:
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has enhanced credit reporting by requiring lenders to update credit activities every 15 days instead of monthly since the beginning of this year. This tighter timeline simply means that any payment behaviour is reflected in your credit profile much faster. Due to the same, the impact on credit scores is instant.
Therefore, this development has resulted in making the evaluation of loan applications rapid, nearly in real-time. The RBI has also mandated transparency in penalties, fees, and processing charges, along with secure tokenisation of card data, and the central bank prohibits unsolicited credit card issuances without proper permission or consent.
Hence, as lending becomes more regulated, methodical, and data-driven, your credit card habits leave lasting impressions and echoes in your loan future. It's simple, responsible credit card usage today permits access to favourable loan terms in the future, whereas missteps can easily limit borrowing potential or even raise borrowing costs.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
