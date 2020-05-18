How does housing subsidy benefit you?

To apply for the subsidy you need to approach the lending institution from which you are planning to or have taken the loan (existing loan should have been taken after the announcement of the scheme). Fill up the required application form and provide necessary documents such as Aadhaar, Permanent Account Number, along with a self-certificate or affidavit as proof of income. Once you apply, lending institutions do the due diligence regarding your eligibility; once satisfied, they send the subsidy claim to a central nodal agency (CNA). Once the CNA approves the subsidy claim, it is transferred to the lending institution and gets adjusted against the outstanding loan. You can track the application status at pmayuclap.gov.in. Typically, it takes three to six months for the subsidy to get credited in your account.