How does insurance fraud affect consumers? Here are 4 ways to avoid them
Insurance fraud in India has seen a significant increase, particularly in life and health insurance, due to factors such as digitization and weakened control measures. Insurers need to address fraud risk management with a technology-driven approach to protect their financial integrity.
The rise of insurance fraud in India is a troubling issue, as innocent policyholders are increasingly falling victim to fraudulent activities. According to Deloitte's Insurance Fraud Survey 2023, the Indian insurance sector has witnessed a substantial surge in fraudulent activities within the life and health insurance domains. Around 60% of respondents noted a significant increase in fraud, with an additional 10% reporting a marginal rise.