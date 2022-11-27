How does loan against property helps a borrower?

There are numerous benefits of buying a new property – to use it as a holiday/weekend home or generate extra income by leasing it out. A loan against property is a fantastic way to arrange for funds, wherein borrowers can obtain a loan and offer a property that they already own as collateral. Also, when the existing property is mortgaged to the lending institution, it can still be used by the borrower for any residential or commercial purposes.

