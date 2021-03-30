How does mean reversion affect investor returns?2 min read . 10:48 PM IST
Investment return expectations should factor in long-term returns, because of mean reversion
FY21 is ending with a close to 70% rally in the Sensex, almost zero return for gold, and 5-6% returns on fixed deposits, many of which are tied to the pandemic. Investment return expectations should factor in long-term returns, because of mean reversion. Mint explains.
What drove asset returns in FY21?
