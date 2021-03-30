Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >How does mean reversion affect investor returns?

How does mean reversion affect investor returns?

Photo: Mint
2 min read . 10:48 PM IST Neil Borate

Investment return expectations should factor in long-term returns, because of mean reversion

FY21 is ending with a close to 70% rally in the Sensex, almost zero return for gold, and 5-6% returns on fixed deposits, many of which are tied to the pandemic. Investment return expectations should factor in long-term returns, because of mean reversion. Mint explains.

What drove asset returns in FY21?

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.