How does regular credit card usage affect your credit score over time? Experts explain
Maintaining a low credit utilisation ratio is crucial for a healthy credit score. High utilisation reflects risky financial behavior, while low utilisation showcases responsible spending. Monitoring and managing credit utilization helps in improving credit health and appeal to lenders.
So you have your credit card and your bank has given you an offer of some tempting loan offers. You have been eying those money splurging dreams that you have been waiting so hard for, that trip to Bali or London, that fancy bike, that LCD TV, etc. You have the urge to max out your credit.