How does the NPS investment scheme A work?

Under the supervision of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), National Pension System (NPS) is a retirement scheme available for all citizen models. The National Pension System (NPS) has four asset classes, including Asset Class A, which invests in assets like Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InVITs), Asset Class C, which invests in corporate bonds, Asset Class G, which invests in central and state government bonds or Government Securities, and Asset Class E, which invests in equities or stocks. You can choose your own asset allocation using NPS' Active Choice or by using Auto Choice, where your account will be operated by the fund managers. If a subscriber selects Active Choice, he or she can choose the percentage of funds to be allocated to certain asset classes, such as E, C, and G, but the allocation to equity should not surpass 75%. If a subscriber chooses Auto Choice, the lifecycle fund will determine the percentages of assets allocated based on the subscriber's age. But while we're talking about how the NPS investment scheme A operates, let's examine how Asset Class A operates and the risks associated with it.

