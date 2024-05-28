Mutual Funds: How does the BSE 500 index offer exposure to a wide basket of stocks?
Investing in the S&P BSE 500 index provides exposure to a wide range of stocks across market capitalization segments. It represents nearly 90% of the overall market capitalization and offers diversification with large, mid, and small-cap stocks from various sectors.
Whether an investor is just starting off or is seasoned, one constant challenge is deciding on where to invest. Specifically, there is always the difficult task of choosing a specific market capitalization segment to invest in.