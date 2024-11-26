Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    How does your credit score impact personal loan approval and interest rate?

    Credit Score: Your credit score is crucial for personal loan eligibility and interest rates. A higher score increases chances of approval and better terms, while a lower score can lead to higher rates and stricter conditions. Understanding and improving your score is key before applying for a loan.

    Toshank Bhardwaj
    Published26 Nov 2024, 04:20 PM IST
    Credit score: A higher credit score can significantly improve your chances of getting your personal approved at lowest interest rates
    Credit score: A higher credit score can significantly improve your chances of getting your personal approved at lowest interest rates

    If you have decided to apply for a personal loan, then your credit score will play an important role in determining your eligibility for the loan as well as the interest rate which you will get. Personal loans generally charge higher interest rates as compared to other loans offered in the market by lenders. 

    Before you decide on getting a loan from a particular lender, it is important that you explore different options available to you and then finally decide which deal suits you best. In this article we are going to understand how credit score can affect your loan approval and interest rates.

    Understanding credit score

    A credit score is a three digit number which mainly reflects your credit history and repayment track record. This score mainly ranges from 300 to maximum of 900. The credit score plays an important role in understanding your creditworthiness and also influences the interest rate which you may get against your loan EMI.

    What is a healthy credit score?

    A credit score of 750 and above is considered to be healthy and gives a much higher chance of getting a loan with the best offers and lowest interest rates. In other words the closer you get to the 900 mark, the better are your chances of getting the loan approved.

    This is because of the fact that a lower credit score will portray that you are more likely to be a defaulter and may be incapable of repaying the loan on time.

    Hence, usage and repayments on credit cards affect the score even if they had no previous loans to make. Therefore, in order to gain better interest rates and other favourable terms, it is greatly important to have a high score but other factors are taken into consideration here as well.

    Also Read | How to apply for a personal loan? A step-by-step guide

    How does credit score affect your interest rate and loan?

    Your credit score can affect your interest rate in many different ways which can ultimately affect your EMI.

    High credit score: If you maintain a high credit score, this will in fact make it easier for you to attract a loan at lowest interest rates. A high credit score depicts a healthy credit history.

    Low credit score: Having a low credit score immediately lowers your chances of getting the loan approved. The lower your credit score goes, lesser are your chances of getting an interest rate of your desire as this increases the lender’s risk of recovering the loan amount back due to poor credit history.

    Loan repayment: Your credit score has the potential to influence your loan repayment period. A higher credit score will help you get the loan on your own terms. However, if you have a lower credit score and somehow manage to be eligible for the loan, then the terms and conditions of the loan may not align with your expectations. You may get a shorter time period with a high interest rate for your loan repayment due to low credit score.

    Principal amount: Your EMI is determined based on the amount you are borrowing as loan. This amount is called the principal amount. A higher credit score can help you get a higher amount to borrow whereas a lower credit score may not be able to get you the amount you desire.

    Processing time: Lower credit score can lead to heavy scrutinising of your loan application. Hence, if you have a higher credit score then you can have a comparatively smoother application process.

    Also Read | Secured vs. Unsecured Personal Loans: Which one should you choose?

    Conclusion 

    You must understand that you may not be able to improve your credit score instantly, gradual efforts and consistency in loan repayment can help you improve your credit score. An easier way to improve your credit score is through a credit card

    However, you must understand your financial liabilities and overall situation before you apply for any type of credit. This is because of the fact that excessive use of any type of credit may lead to debt traps. 

    You must also understand that personal loans have a higher interest rate than other loans available in the market. Hence, you must understand the risks involved in these kind of borrowings and analyse every financial aspect before making a decision.

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:26 Nov 2024, 04:20 PM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceHow does your credit score impact personal loan approval and interest rate?

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.55
    03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    664.60
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -36.15 (-5.16%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.