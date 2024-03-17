Money
How Edelweiss’s Radhika Gupta dialed up risk in her portfolio
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 17 Mar 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Summary
- Gupta says she cut exposure to balanced advantage funds, added to mid- and small-cap funds.
At 40, she is the only woman chief executive officer (CEO) in the ₹54-trillion mutual fund (MF) industry. To top it off, Radhika Gupta, managing director and CEO of Edelweiss MF which has assets under management of ₹1.16 trillion. is one of the youngest chief executives in the industry.
