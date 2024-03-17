How Edelweiss’s Radhika Gupta dialed up risk in her portfolio

Changing goals

Gupta recently achieved a major milestone, which was to purchase a house. Soon after her son’s birth in August 2022, the family moved to the new house in Parel, an upscale locality in Mumbai. This was also one reason Gupta says she decided to get aggressive with her investments. “Apart from the fact that our income had grown and lot of money was just getting accumulated in the savings bank account, we also had achieved a major life goal with the house purchase. Also, we have a son now. So, it was time to increase our SIP investments and we were willing to take more risk in our portfolio," she says.