How Enam AMC’s Jiten Doshi picks stocks4 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 12:09 AM IST
We look for businesses that are very well positioned to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities, says Jiten Doshi, Co-founder, Enam AMC
Enam Asset Management Company Pvt. Ltd (Enam AMC) is completing 25 years in October. The asset manager has a single investment philosophy distributed on three platforms: Enam India Core Equity Portfolio, Enam India Diversified Equity Advantage Portfolio and Enam India Equity Portfolio. For its next leg of growth, the company is planning to launch three new products, another portfolio management service (PMS) product, an alternative investment fund (AIF) and an Undertaking for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) to target the retail and mid-market segments.