How Enam AMC’s Jiten Doshi picks stocks

On the current platform, our average ticket size is in excess of ₹5 crore, which is one of the highest in the industry. It’s a very specialized service where we do a customized portfolio approach for our clients. So, on the current platforms, we don’t really believe in expanding in numbers, it is more in terms of the AUM per client that grows. So that’s what we are focused on. We are about to enter the mid-market segment with a ₹50 lakh ticket size PMS that will be launched towards the end of this year in order to ensure broader participation from investors across the country. We want to now offer something where we could encourage participation from the retail and mid-market segments.

