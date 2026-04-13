How to ensure your retirement savings sustain you through inflation, risk and other uncertainties

Planning smartly for the future when you are retired and have to rely on savings rather than active income to get by, is essential. Retirement planning demands a careful analysis of various factors, foreseeable or not.
Here's a look at how to ensure your retirement savings can sustain you through ever increasing cost of living, medical inflation, lifestyle inflation, longevity risks and other uncertainties.
In a post on social media, Chartered Accountant (CA) and financial advisor Nitin Kaushik noted that most Indian today are making the mistake of “planning for a retirement that no longer exists”. This means that fiscal planning for most has not caught up with the realities of future expenses.
He explained that to lifestyle similar to ₹1 lakh per month in 2026 at your retirement age, you would need to build a corpus of at least ₹3.5 crore — with qualifiers. “This assumes you retire at 60 and live until 85, with your investments yielding a 2% ‘real return’ above inflation,” Kaushik noted.
Kaushik noted that there are primarily two factors that blindside most retirees — healthcare inflation and longevity. He explained, “If you are calculating your retirement based on a 4% withdrawal rate and a 20-year horizon, you are mathematically likely to run out of money by your 70s.”
This is because general inflation is currently at 5%, medical inflation between 12-14% and these numbers are only likely to rise in the future. Breaking this down, he noted that a medical procedure costing ₹5 lakh in 2026, could cost ₹27 lakh in 2041. This means that a single medical emergency or major illness could “liquidate your entire retirement plan”.
Here's how you can avoid this trap:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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