How EPF interest rate stacks up against SBI FD, PPF and other schemes

Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts (SSA): This scheme is meant for a girl child as it motivates parents to begin investment at a low amount and build funds for the girl child's future education or marriage expenses. This account can be opened for a maximum of two girls in a family. Provided in case of twins/triplets girls birth more than two accounts can be opened. A minimum investment of ₹250 is allowed and can go up to a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year. The interest earned on these accounts is tax-free, while the deposits qualify for benefits under section 80c of the IT Act. An interest rate of 7.6% per annum is offered on this scheme.