How EPFO calculates interest on your PF balance. Details explained here

Both employees and employers together contribute 24% of the basic salary plus dearness allowance on a monthly basis towards the employee’s provident fund (EPF) run by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Once the interest rate for any financial year is notified, and the current year ends, EPFO calculates the month-wise closing balance and then the interest for the whole year. It is calculated by adding the monthly running balance and multiplying it with the interest rate /1200.