How EPFO helps salaried employees build retirement savings and lifelong pension through EPF, EPS and EDLI

Retirement planning often takes a back seat when young professionals start their careers. However, this is never a healthy habit. This makes it essential for those just starting out or even in mid-career to plan for retirement well in advance so they can build an adequate financial cushion. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can play a major role in helping achieve this objective.

EPFO, as an organisation, focuses on effective retirement planning for employees across the country. In line with this objective, the official EPFO X account recently shared a post explaining the concept of retirement planning through EPFO investments.

Understanding the message in the post can help individuals quietly build financial security over time. The post uses the example of ‘Riya’ to explain how a salaried employee’s journey — from receiving the first paycheck to retirement — can lead to long-term savings, insurance protection, and a lifelong pension if planned diligently.

Keeping these points in mind, let us understand the steps explained in the post in detail, along with the basic concept behind EPFO.

What is EPFO? To put it simply, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is the nation’s largest social security body. It operates and performs its functions under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. It is responsible for managing retirement and social security schemes for organised sector employees, through primarily three major initiatives:

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) The fundamental objective of these schemes is to provide retirement savings, pension support, financial protection, income predictability and investment clarity for employees and also to take care of their immediate families and near and dear ones.

A step-by-step guide to secure a lifelong pension through EPFO

1. Meet ‘Riya’ — she starts her first job Like millions of young professionals across the country, Riya begins her career and takes her first step towards financial independence by earning for herself and her family, as explained in the post. Along with this, she also becomes part of a system designed to secure her long-term future.

Similarly, you can begin your journey towards financial independence by earning and contributing. This becomes the foundation for building a strong retirement corpus for yourself and your family.

2. Get your Universal Account Number (UAN) Once enrolled, Riya receives a Universal Account Number (UAN). This is a number that serves as her permanent identity. It helps track Provident Fund contributions and access other associated EPFO services throughout her career.

You should also follow the same process: enrol and receive your UAN number. This number will give you a distinct identity and help you easily track your Provident Fund contributions, along with other EPFO-related information and services. This will be your second step towards a meaningful pension fund.

3. Monthly contributions begin under EPF and EPS Once you complete the first two steps, a portion of your salary and your employer's contributions will be deposited into your EPF and EPS accounts every month. This is exactly how ‘Riya’ also ensured consistent contributions in her EPF and EPS accounts.

Now these regular contributions will slowly but surely compound and build retirement savings while also making you eligible for pension-related benefits.

4. Build long-term retirement and family security As the years roll by, like Riya's EPF savings, your EPF savings will also grow into a substantial retirement corpus. At the same time, the EDLI scheme provides insurance protection to your family in case you face any unforeseen circumstances.

What you must acknowledge here is that these are fundamental constituents of the EPFO. As discussed above, these constituents, i.e., EPF, EPS and EDLI, have distinct roles in assisting individual contributors to the EPFO in ensuring holistic financial prosperity.

5. Receive a lifelong pension after retirement Once you complete the required years of service, you will become eligible for a monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), thus ensuring financial stability, support and stability after retirement, much like ‘Riya’ discussed in the EPFO tweet along with other millions of contributors to the EPFO.

To better plan your EPFO-related investments, it is prudent to sit down with a certified financial advisor and make investment decisions after thorough due diligence, understanding the pros and cons of the schemes, and taking a professionally guided approach.

Also Read | Forgot your EPFO PPO number? 5 easy steps to retrieve it

FAQs on EPFO and lifelong pension Let us now look at fundamental questions that may arise in an individual's mind regarding EPFO and pension-related issues.

1. When should I start contributing to EPFO? You start EPFO contributions as soon as you begin working in a covered salaried job. This will give you more time to boost your contributions over the years.

2. Can I access my EPF money before retirement? Yes, partial withdrawals are allowed for specific needs, such as education, housing, or medical emergencies. Still, you should read the terms and conditions, as they are bound to change over time.

3. What happens if I change jobs? Your UAN stays the same, and your EPF account can be easily transferred to your new employer. This will ensure that, even with your new job, contributions continue to be made to the same UAN and the corpus continues to grow.

4. Is EPF interest fixed every year? No, EPF interest rates are set annually by the government and may change each year. That is why these developments must be closely followed by you.

5. How is the EPS pension amount decided? The pension is calculated based on your pensionable salary and years of service under the EPS scheme. For complete clarity, refer to the official website.

In conclusion, this is how EPFO can secure you and ensure that you are on the right path to effective pension generation in your retirement. All you need to do is continue investing by turning monthly contributions into lifelong pension support, financial security, and peace of mind for the future.