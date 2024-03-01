How EPFO subscribers can update bank account details in their EPF account?
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the retirement fund body, permits subscribers to withdraw funds from their EPF Account. To facilitate smooth withdrawals, members need to maintain accurate bank account records. Instances have occurred where individuals close their bank accounts without updating their new account details in their EPF Account. Incorrect bank details can result in failed credit transactions. Subscribers can rectify this issue by updating their bank account details through the EPFO portal.