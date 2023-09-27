How equity, cash, gold and fixed income have performed in different periods
One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation when investing
Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person's portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types -- equity, cash, gold and fixed income -- have done in different periods.
