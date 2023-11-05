How equity funds leverage a few good months for outperformance
Summary
- Despite market volatility, people should stay invested for the long term to benefit from such outperformance
Financial experts have for long touted the benefits of long-term investing, especially where it concerns equity mutual funds. Yet, a large number of retail investors continue to exit the markets after a short duration. According to data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), 51.4%, or more than half, of the investments held by retail investors have an average holding period of just more than two years.