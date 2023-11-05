How equity funds leverage a few good months for outperformance

To be sure, not all investments can be kept for long periods like 10 years to get as many outperforming months as possible. Investors can divide their investments across long-term, medium-term and short-term. For medium-term goals of three- to five-years, investors can consider any of the hybrid fund categories which invest in equity and debt in different proportions. For short term goals, debt funds are suitable as they are not as volatile as equity investments. Investments in equity funds can be kept exclusively for long-term goals and unless there is any emergency, investors should avoid making early withdrawals from such funds.