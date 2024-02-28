What is ESG investing and how is this framework changing the investment landscape? MintGenie explains
ESG – environmental, social and governance-based investing framework is a cornerstone of defining good quality low risk businesses. Such businesses are expected to create long-term wealth for investors by compounding their profits.
Living a healthy lifestyle in a holistic sense has become one of the defining traits of our times. Interestingly, this idea is not just restricted to the ways we live. The idea has found huge acceptance even in the world of investments. Today, from sustainable living we are following the trend of sustainable investing. Sustainable investing is catching up across the world. Investors want to own businesses which are inherently less risky.