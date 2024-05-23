How estate planning can help you protect your legacy
Summary
- Estate planning isn’t just for the rich. It’s important for anyone who owns assets and wants to ensure they’re distributed properly
Most people fear the idea of estate planning or laugh it off thinking they are immortal. Estate planning is about ensuring your loved ones or a third party get access to your assets in a manner that you would want them to. Estate planning at its core is about putting arrangements in place for how your assets and estate will be managed and disposed of in case you die or become incapacitated.