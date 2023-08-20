How exemptions for insurance policies work3 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:44 PM IST
The Finance Act, 2023, amended section 10(10D) of the Income Tax (I-T) Act to remove the exemption available to sum received from a life insurance policy in case the aggregate premium for all policies issued on or after the 1 April exceeds ₹5 lakh.
The Finance Act, 2023, amended section 10(10D) of the Income Tax (I-T) Act to remove the exemption available to sum received from a life insurance policy in case the aggregate premium for all policies issued on or after the 1 April exceeds ₹5 lakh. On 16 August, the Central Board of Direct Taxes issued a circular clarifying this. If premium is payable for more than one life insurance policy, issued on or after 1 April, the exemption under the said clause shall be available only with respect to such policies where the aggregate premium does not exceed ₹5 lakh for any of the previous years during the term of any of those policies.