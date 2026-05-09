How expensive is Gurgaon really? Woman breaks down the real cost of living as a couple in the city

A woman from Gurgaon has triggered a broader conversation online after sharing a detailed account of her monthly household expenses as part of a working married couple living in the city.

The Instagram video, posted by content creator Anushka, offered viewers a transparent look into the cost of urban life in one of India’s biggest corporate hubs. From rent and groceries to fuel and eating out, the breakdown struck a chord with many social media users who said they related closely to the figures.

The clip has now crossed more than 1.2 million views on Instagram and continues to generate discussions around budgeting, lifestyle choices and the growing cost of living in metro cities.

₹37,000 Rent For A 2BHK Flat

In the viral video, Anushka explains that she and her husband currently live in a semi-furnished two-bedroom apartment in Gurgaon.

“We are a married couple living in Gurgaon and this is how much we spend in a month. Hum ek 2BHK semi-furnished flat mein rehte hain and for this, we pay 37,000 per month with maintenance,” she says in the video.

The rent figure immediately caught the attention of viewers, many of whom pointed out how housing costs continue to remain one of the biggest financial burdens for people living in metro cities such as Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Watch the video here:

Apart from rent, the couple also spends regularly on household help and groceries.

She explains that they pay “2,500 to our cleaning maid” while grocery expenses range between “10,000 to 15,000 per month”.

Fuel, Utilities And Lifestyle Costs Add Up

Anushka further broke down additional recurring expenses, including transportation and utility bills.

“Car fueling ke liye we pay anywhere between 6,000 to 8,000. For utilities, we pay 5,600,” she says in the video.

The couple also allocates a portion of their budget toward shopping and eating out.

“We did online and offline shopping this month and in total we paid 10,000. For outside food, we pay anywhere between 4,000 to 5,000,” she adds.

At the end of the video, she reveals that the couple’s total monthly expenses come to approximately ₹75,000 to ₹80,000.

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The caption accompanying the clip read: “How much does it actually cost to live in Gurgaon? We did the math… and the result shocked us.”

Internet Divided Over Spending Figures

The video quickly attracted thousands of comments, with users debating whether the couple’s expenses reflected a practical urban lifestyle or relatively controlled spending for a metro city.

Many viewers said the breakdown felt realistic given the current prices of rent, fuel and groceries in large Indian cities.

One user commented, “It all depends on the lifestyle you choose— ₹80,000 a month reflects the kind of life you prefer to live. Someone else might spend less or more depending on what kind of life they choose.”

Another user wrote, “More than 1L each month bro .. Life is not easy in metro city.”

Several people specifically reacted to the grocery and dining expenses mentioned in the video.

“Groceries in 10 to 15k is impressive, we end up spending much more,” one user commented.

Another added, “Fuel cost alone is killing our budget these days.”

Some users also praised the couple for limiting restaurant expenses despite living in a city known for its food and nightlife culture.

“Eating out only 4 to 5k is discipline, not everyone can do that,” one comment read.

Rising Urban Costs Continue To Be A Talking Point The viral response to the video reflects growing public concern over the increasing cost of living in India’s metropolitan regions.