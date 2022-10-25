How family members or legal heirs can trace deceased person’s assets6 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 10:32 PM IST
- Tracing such assets will not be easy without access to a deceased’s PAN and mobile phone, or email accounts
Some people are very organized about their investments—they maintain records, specify nominees, and even keep their families informed. But there are many who spend much time agonizing over where to invest, and also do not pass on the information about their assets to their family members. What happens when individuals die without giving their families any clues about their investments? Are there ways to unearth information about a deceased’s investments?