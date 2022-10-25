How family members or legal heirs can trace deceased person’s assets

Family members or legal heirs of a deceased can start by searching for any physical documents, or get in touch with their chartered accountant (CA) or tax advisor, if any. Else, they can rely on the deceased’s income tax return (ITR) or Annual Information Statement(AIS). But, for these, one needs access to that person’s mobile phone and PAN. If you do not have the PAN, is there a way out? According to Nadiya Sarguroh, principal associate, MZM Legal, LLP one way to do this could be to apply for re-issue of the deceased’s PAN card as his legal heir. “This application will most likely get rejected as there is no defined process for re-issuance of a deceased’s PAN card. If it is rejected, you could possibly reach out to the courts in a writ jurisdiction to issue a directive to the I-T authorities to re-issue the deceased’s PAN to the family members," says Sarguroh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}