How fast will you become a crorepati by investing 5 lakh, 10 lakh...

₹1 crore is a dream figure for most retail investors. More than half of the queries we receive from our readers is 'How to become a crorepati by investing xyz amount'. Well, its not a herculean task to accumulate a crore if you start early and continue to invest regularly in a disciplined manner. So,the better questions could be how early you could become a crorepati? Will a crore suffice to fulfill your life goals such as retirement and child education? and so on... Here is a look at some numbers to see how fast will you become a crorepati with a certain amount of investment.