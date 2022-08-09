How FD investors can reap maximum benefit from rising interest rates?

How FD investors can reap maximum benefit?

Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech says that if you are looking to book an FD for the long term or a big FD is due for renewal, this may not be the right time to do so. “You may not want to book an FD for the long term or renew a large FD at this time if you need to book one for the long term. Long-term rates should not be locked in now. Currently, galloping inflation will lead to a front loaded rate increase. Therefore, it would be ideal to take out short-term auto-renewing FDs of about 6 months each," said Amit Gupta.