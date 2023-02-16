Understanding the role of ‘finance’ in contemporary culture, a lack of financial literacy can be extremely detrimental to a person's long-term financial performance. “Financial literacy" is the ability to effectively manage one's personal finances through budgeting exercises, the implementation of saving strategies, the effective management of one's debt, and an awareness of the various asset classes that comprise investment opportunities suited to one's financial goals.

Why Does Financial Literacy Matter?

Humans seldom make good decisions in panic. Hence often you hear the advice to ride it out. But is this a good strategy? Actually, there are two ways of accumulating wealth slowly but surely and embracing volatility but giving it time. If you can stick with a good but volatile investment - usually your risk-adjusted returns will improve with time and eventually beats everything. Financial literacy encompasses both short-term and long-term financial strategies. It involves understanding how current investment decisions will affect future tax payments. This also includes understanding the optimal investment vehicles for retirement savings.

Importance Of Fiscal Stability

Due to the uncertainty post-pandemic, everyone is now more responsible than ever before in terms of managing their personal funds. The key to composure is faith - and to get faith you need to have conviction. Fund managers sell their convictions because they have faith in their research. Investors can gain composure by having faith in the skills of the fund manager. The skill of a fund manager can be judged by their experience, education, track record, team, and communication about market conditions. As an advisor, one should be helping clients regain conviction and remain composed to ensure their long-term wealth accumulation journey is not disrupted.

Financial Literature Contributes to Wealth Accumulation

Financial literacy and wealth creation are intrinsically intertwined because, with sufficient financial knowledge, you will have the confidence to develop a financial strategy that prioritizes wealth accumulation in order to protect your financial future. Financial literacy can assist you in comprehending the numerous parts that comprise a road map for your path to wealth growth. In addition, it focuses on your capacity to process economic information that influences market circumstances so that you may make informed financial decisions. While it is crucial to focus on obtaining a high income, having the financial know-how to effectively allocate this revenue towards reaching your financial objectives and building wealth provides you with the competitive edge.

Significant Correlation Between Financial Knowledge & Wealth Management

Saving and investing have been universally hailed for a very long time. The fintech revolution has reshaped the traditional role of advisors and product distributors from offering investment options to educating customers on financial matters. Today, firms are expanding through fostering trust through financial education. This has resulted in the emergence of a large number of financial influencers who advocate knowledge management via social media and are sought after by financial advisory businesses. Investors now have access to a profusion of information and expertise that can assist instil confidence in investing, asset management, attaining goals, and living a financially secure life, regardless of their financial circumstances.

Food For Thought

Success seldom occurs overnight. Specifically, financial success requires time and a set of sound financial practises. While an independent advisor should keep you up-to-date on things pertaining to your financial situation, it is essential that you maintain your own financial literacy. If you are striving for financial independence, there are a couple of routine behaviours you can integrate into your financial life that can help you better manage your finances and respond to financial crises. Whether or not you have a natural affinity for or interest in finance, it makes sense as a taxpayer and investor to stay current on financial issues.

Ultimately, “Knowledge is of no value unless you put it to practice!"

Author: Mr. Abhishek Banerjee, Founder & CEO, Lotusdew