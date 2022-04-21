How First Global’s founder approaches her personal investment

“Liquidity is something I put a great premium on. So, I like to be in investments that are liquid and have publicly traded prices. So, my bias is towards equity," says, Mehra.She, however, recounts, how in February 2020, they went into single-digit equity exposure at First Global which was “pretty drastic" but it paid off. Seeing pictures of deserted tourist attractions in Europe, made her realize that something unprecedented was underway. “After March 2020, we got back into equity, first in our global products and then in India. We also used put options to hedge against sharp market falls."