How first-time home buyers can get up to 5 lakh tax rebate

Deduction on principal

Under the overall tax deduction ceiling of ₹1.5 lakh of Section 80C, a borrower can avail deduction on the repayment of principal on a home loan. The conditions are that the loan should only be taken from a financial entity falling under the purview of RBI or from your employer, which is central or state government, a public or public sector company, university or co-operative society. Also, this deduction is not available till the house is under construction and if you sell the property within 5 years, the rebate claimed will be added to your income and taxed.