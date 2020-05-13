Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 8 pm on Tuesday announced a ₹20 trillion stimulus package, which amounts to around 10% of India’s GDP. The exact details of the package have not been released yet, but Prime Minister said there would be a focus on small and medium enterprises, labourers, farmers and the taxpaying middle class. In other words, there is likely to be a combination of spending and tax proposals. A government stimulus traditionally has a larger effect on the economy than its actual size due to the operation of what is known as ‘the fiscal multiplier.’ Here’s how it works.

According to economic theory, particularly the ideas of John Maynard Keynes, a rise in government spending tends to cause a disproportionate effect on economic growth. This is because the extra money spent by the government becomes income of households. These households spend the income to unleash a second wave of stimulus and so on. This multiplicative effect is called the ‘fiscal multiplier’ and is captured by a mathematical formula.

What is the multiplier for India?

According to Professor Chetan Ghate’s statements in the March-end meeting of the Reserve bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC), the multiplier for additional government spending is less than one. In other words ₹100 extra spent by the government will translate into extra GDP growth of less than ₹100. “Tax multipliers, on the other hand, tend to be larger (greater than one). This suggests that the ideal fiscal stimulus to deal with the covid-19-induced stress should be loaded on the tax side rather than the government spending side," said Ghate.

Regardless of the magnitude, fiscal multiplier tends to pull up economic growth and hence returns on equity investments. The extent of effect on corporate earnings and hence stock markets will only be fathomable once the details of the stimulus are announced.

