How fixed income investors can take benefit from the rising interest rates?

By citing some examples of the best debt instruments that investors can consider investing in, Mr Abhishek Dev said “RBI Floating Rate Bonds with about 7 Years maturity are one of the safest debt instruments available since the bonds issued are backed by the RBI and therefore are highly unlikely to fail to deliver the return at the end of the tenure of the bond. Capital Preservation is virtually guaranteed in this case. An FD or a Fixed Deposit comes next, starting with an FD issued by a large PSU Bank (i.e. SBI), followed by those issued by Private banks and Corporate deposits. The logic for which is simple that the stronger the bank and its parent, the stronger their balance sheet, the safer your deposits are. However, that also means that the smaller Private banks or Companies tend to pay a higher rate of interest on the FD to lure investors."