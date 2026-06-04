FOMO is reshaping investing behaviour. Are India’s financial advisers keeping up?

India’s next generation of investors isn’t entering the markets quietly. It’s arriving with urgency, confidence and, increasingly, anxiety. At the centre of this shift is a powerful behavioural force: fear of missing out, or FOMO.
For financial advisers and wealth managers, this is not a passing trend. It is fast becoming a defining feature of how younger investors, particularly millennials and Gen Z, engage with markets, make decisions, and evaluate advice.
A growing share of young investors admit to making investment choices driven by FOMO: whether in IPOs, small-cap rallies, cryptocurrencies, or trending sectors such as electric vehicles and artificial intelligence. In India’s rapidly financialising economy, where demat accounts have surged and retail participation has deepened, this behaviour is shaped by constant exposure to market narratives. Returns are visible in real time, opinions are everywhere, and success stories, often selectively amplified, travel fast across social media.