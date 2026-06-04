FOMO is reshaping investing behaviour. Are India’s financial advisers keeping up?

Arati Porwal
4 min read4 Jun 2026, 03:51 PM IST
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Financial decisions are increasingly influenced by social media, finfluencers, online communities and real-time market narratives.
Summary
As traditional wealth management models begin to fray, the industry must pivot toward real-time engagement and behavioural coaching to stay relevant.

India’s next generation of investors isn’t entering the markets quietly. It’s arriving with urgency, confidence and, increasingly, anxiety. At the centre of this shift is a powerful behavioural force: fear of missing out, or FOMO.

For financial advisers and wealth managers, this is not a passing trend. It is fast becoming a defining feature of how younger investors, particularly millennials and Gen Z, engage with markets, make decisions, and evaluate advice.

A growing share of young investors admit to making investment choices driven by FOMO: whether in IPOs, small-cap rallies, cryptocurrencies, or trending sectors such as electric vehicles and artificial intelligence. In India’s rapidly financialising economy, where demat accounts have surged and retail participation has deepened, this behaviour is shaped by constant exposure to market narratives. Returns are visible in real time, opinions are everywhere, and success stories, often selectively amplified, travel fast across social media.

Also Read | Gen Z investors are early, eager, and flying without a net

Out with the old, in with the new

In such an environment, the fear of being left behind becomes a powerful motivator. This is where the traditional advisory model begins to fray. Much of India’s advice ecosystem still revolves around periodic engagement: annual reviews, goal-based plans, and milestone check-ins. But younger investors are not operating on that cadence. They track markets daily, consume financial content continuously, and expect advice to keep pace.

They increasingly want engagement that is more frequent, contextual, and immediate. If advisers are absent in these moments, others step in. Social media ‘finfluencers’, online communities, and algorithm-driven platforms are already filling the gap. While professional advisers continue to enjoy a trust advantage, they now operate within a far more crowded, and often noisier, information ecosystem.

FOMO, therefore, cuts both ways. It can lead to reactive behaviour: overtrading, chasing momentum, and overexposure to speculative assets. In a market where narratives can shift quickly, such tendencies can erode long-term outcomes.

FOMO isn't all bad

But FOMO also signals something more constructive: engagement. A new cohort of investors is paying attention, asking questions, and seeking to participate actively in wealth creation. In a country where financial assets are steadily gaining share over physical ones, this shift matters.

The challenge for advisers is not to suppress this instinct, but to channel it. That requires a shift from reactive to anticipatory advice. Engagement needs to happen before decisions are made, not after. When IPO pipelines heat up, when markets turn volatile, or when specific sectors capture investor imagination, timely communication becomes critical. A short note putting valuations in context, a quick explainer on risks, or a proactive check-in can help anchor behaviour.

Also Read | Beyond Dalal Street: why more Indian investors are looking overseas

Equally important is the format. Younger investors are not looking for lengthy reports or dense presentations. They value clarity, brevity, and accessibility, delivered through formats that mirror how they already consume information: mobile dashboards, short videos, or real-time alerts.

Behaviour over products

Perhaps most importantly, advisers need to lean into their role as behavioural coaches. FOMO is, at its core, an expression of well-documented cognitive biases. Social comparison drives investors to benchmark themselves against peers or influencers. Recency bias leads them to extrapolate recent returns into the future. And short-term reward preferences often override long-term discipline.

Addressing these tendencies requires more than portfolio construction. It requires helping investors understand their own decision-making: why they feel compelled to act, and what those actions mean for long-term outcomes. In that sense, the adviser’s value lies as much in shaping behaviour as in selecting assets.

Technology can support this shift. AI tools, behavioural nudges, and digital engagement platforms can help advisers deliver timely, personalised insights at scale. But technology is only an enabler. The differentiator remains the ability to combine data with good judgement.

What’s emerging is a new standard of relevance. Younger Indian investors expect advisers to be conversant with the assets they are exploring and the platforms they are using. Conversations around IPOs, global equities, private markets, and digital assets are no longer optional. Avoiding them does not reduce risk; it simply pushes clients toward less reliable sources of advice.

Also Read | How investors can use factors to blend investment styles

India’s wealth management industry is approaching an inflection point. As wealth shifts to a younger, more digitally native cohort, expectations around advice are being reset. FOMO, amplified by a hyper-connected ecosystem, will remain a persistent force.

But beneath it lies a positive signal: participation. The advisers who adapt by being more present, more responsive, and more attuned to behavioural dynamics, will be better positioned to convert moments of uncertainty into opportunities for disciplined decision-making.

The goal is not to eliminate FOMO, but to ensure it does not dictate behaviour and outcomes.

Arati Porwal is senior country head for India at CFA Institute.

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