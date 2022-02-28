How fuel credit cards work

Fuel credit cards are specially designed cards usually co-branded with retailers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. These cards offer certain privileges for refuelling vehicles at the partner stations or fuel pumps and are best suited for those who use their vehicles considerably for commuting as it can help them save a significant amount on fuel expenses. Most of the fuel cards in India are based on the concept of a rewards model, wherein you can earn points every time you refuel and redeem the accumulated points later to get a certain quantity of fuel for free.