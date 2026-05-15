How fuel price hikes could impact inflation and your daily expenses; expert warns food, transport costs may rise

After a gap of more than four years, fuel prices were raised across India on Friday, with petrol and diesel becoming costlier by ₹3 per litre and CNG prices increasing by ₹2 per kg in Delhi and Mumbai.
The fuel price hikes are aimed at offsetting losses caused by soaring crude oil prices. However, the bigger concern now is their cascading impact on retail inflation in the coming months.
“Given the losses being incurred by oil marketing companies (OMCs), a rise in petrol and diesel prices was inevitable,” Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, said.
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Fuel prices have been hiked to offset losses incurred by oil marketing companies due to soaring global crude oil prices, which surged following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz due to the West Asia conflict. India was among the last major economies to implement such a retail price revision.
The fuel price hike will have a direct impact of about 0.15% on consumer price inflation, with indirect effects being more significant. Higher transportation costs due to increased petrol, diesel, and CNG prices are expected to filter through various sectors, potentially pushing up food and other essential commodity prices.
Sectors such as agriculture, food, FMCG, steel, e-commerce, and tourism are expected to face the most immediate impact. This is because rising fuel and transportation costs will increase their operating expenses.
The direct impact is the immediate rise in the inflation index due to increased fuel costs. The indirect effects are broader and emerge over time, as higher transportation costs lead to increased prices of goods and services across multiple sectors of the economy.
State-run fuel retailers stopped daily price revisions in April 2022 to shield consumers from volatile global oil prices, especially after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They incurred losses during that period and recouped them later when prices fell, but the recent surge in crude oil prices made price adjustments unavoidable.
What remains unclear, however, is whether this is a one-time increase or the beginning of a series of hikes. “My assumption is that there could be another round of increases, as a ₹3 per litre hike may not be sufficient to fully offset the losses faced by OMCs,” he said.
Global oil prices surged past $120 a barrel after the Strait of Hormuz was severely disrupted and partially shut following the conflict triggered by the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. Prices later eased, retreating to the $100–$105 per barrel range. Before the conflict in West Asia, crude oil was trading below $75 per barrel, indicating a more than 50% jump in just three months.
India is among the last major economies to raise retail fuel prices.
The direct impact of the fuel price hike would be muted at about 15 basis points on consumer price inflation, although the indirect impact will be larger, Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Mumbai-based Emkay Financial Services, told Reuters.
Elaborating on it further, Sabnavis said, “From an inflation perspective, the impact is significant. Petrol and diesel together account for nearly 5% of the Consumer Price Index (CPI). A ₹3 increase roughly translates into a 3% rise in fuel prices, which alone could have a direct impact of around 0.15% on inflation. To this, we must also add the effects of the earlier hikes in LPG and CNG prices. So, there will certainly be upward pressure on inflation.”
But this is only the primary impact.
“The secondary effects could be much broader. Higher CNG prices typically lead to higher auto fares, while higher diesel prices raise transportation costs. As transportation costs rise, the impact filters through multiple sectors of the economy, including agriculture. This, in turn, can push up food prices as well.”
The sectors likely to face the most immediate impact include agriculture, food, FMCG, steel, e-commerce and tourism, as rising fuel and transportation costs are expected to push up operating expenses
So, the way to assess the situation is to distinguish between the direct and indirect effects on inflation. The direct impact may be visible immediately in the index, but the indirect effects are likely to emerge gradually over the next couple of months.
Even if 60% to 70% of the increase in fuel prices is passed on to consumers, the overall impact on inflation may not be very significant, said Sujan Hajra, Executive Director, Chief Economist at Anand Rathi Financial Services.
“Even if fuel inflation crosses 10%, headline CPI inflation is still likely to remain around 5%. Of course, the base effect could influence the overall inflation trajectory, but even after accounting for that, inflation is expected to stay broadly within the 4.5% to 5% range.”
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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