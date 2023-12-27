Money
How fund houses adapted to market valuation change
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 27 Dec 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- The ‘correction’ happened due to a change in how the P/B ratio was calculated by NSE.
Are the markets cheaper now? A popular market gauge used by analysts and investors suddenly showed that Indian markets have been trading at attractive valuations since September-end. Price-to-book (P/B) ratio of the benchmark Nifty 50 index, a metric used by many to judge the relative attractiveness of the markets, dropped to 3.45 on 29 September from 4.31 the previous day. The lower the ratio, the better it is—implying that the value of stocks is comparatively cheaper and ripe for investments. It is now hovering around at 3.76.
