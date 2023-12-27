How fund houses adapted to market valuation change

One limitation of these changes, however, was its abrupt nature. All valuation metrics should be comparable with the past to be of any use. In this case, NSE did not go back and change the historical data. Hence, running investment models based on this metric might not be the best idea, say financial experts. Also, reporting of consolidated statements was mandated recently and some companies may have only reported stand-alone statements in their past quarterly statements which makes comparison over time-frames a tricky affair.