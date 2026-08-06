How Gen Z can build wealth starting from first paycheck— expert lists 5 steps for financial planning

Young people often struggle to balance their salaries between SIPs and emergency funds. An expert advises prioritizing a strong financial foundation, making informed investment choices and maintaining discipline to build long-term wealth.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Aug 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Wealth creation: Check expert advice on salary allocation between SIP and emergency funds.
Wealth creation: Check expert advice on salary allocation between SIP and emergency funds. (iStock)

Many Gen Z face the dilemma of how to split their salary between a SIP and an emergency fund. Anand Rathi Wealth Limited's joint CEO, Feroze Azeez, offers a solution, stressing that building a strong financial foundation must precede wealth creation. He explains how making informed choices with the first paycheck and making timely investments with subsequent paychecks can pay off in the long run.

5 steps for rewarding financial planning

Feroze Azeez recommends the following strategy:

  • Prioritize an emergency fund: Before focusing on wealth creation, set aside money in a liquid mutual fund or an easily accessible fixed deposit to cover three to six months of essential expenses. This protects against emergencies and prevents premature extraction or redemption of long-term investments.

Also Read | Dead investment in your portfolio? Here's how to know when it's time to exit
  • Start investing early: Split savings between building an emergency fund and starting an SIP, even if it's modest. A practical approach is to invest half of the savings in a liquid fund and the rest in a diversified equity MF SIP. This builds both a safety net and financial discipline.
  • Redirect savings after achieving emergency fund goal: Once the buffer is in place, channel monthly savings into long-term investments. Identify goals and classify them into short-, medium- and long-term objectives, then calculate immediate expenditure and regular instalments to determine asset allocation.

Also Read | India saves more than ever. So why isn't wealth growing?
  • Match goals with right investments: Long-term goals may suit diversified equity MFs, like flexi-cap or multi-cap funds. For near-term needs, lower-risk options like debt funds or fixed deposits are preferable. Goal-based investing helps ride out market cycles.
  • Increase SIPs as income grows: Raise SIP contributions over time and continue investing even during market volatility.

Also Read | Would your family know how to access your wealth in an emergency?

Importance of financial discipline

Beyond investment strategies, discipline is the key to building long-term wealth. Adequate health and term insurance are also essential to safeguard against adversity.

Emergency FundSIPInvestment StrategiesMoneyPersonal FinanceSIPs
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