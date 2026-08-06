How Gen Z can build wealth starting from first paycheck— expert lists 5 steps for financial planning

Many Gen Z face the dilemma of how to split their salary between a SIP and an emergency fund. Anand Rathi Wealth Limited's joint CEO, Feroze Azeez, offers a solution, stressing that building a strong financial foundation must precede wealth creation. He explains how making informed choices with the first paycheck and making timely investments with subsequent paychecks can pay off in the long run.
5 steps for rewarding financial planning
Feroze Azeez recommends the following strategy:
Importance of financial discipline
Beyond investment strategies, discipline is the key to building long-term wealth. Adequate health and term insurance are also essential to safeguard against adversity.