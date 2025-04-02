How good is a 720 credit score in India? Key benefits, loan eligibility & future credit trends

In India, credit rating bureaus generally provide credit scores ranging from 300 to 900. A credit score of 720 is typically considered a strong indicator of an individual’s financial health.
It reflects responsible financial management and credit behaviour while also opening doors to various financial opportunities, such as easier loan approvals, fair repayment terms, and lower interest rates.
This write-up explores five key insights to consider regarding a credit score of 720.
A credit score above 750 is generally ‘fairly good’, while a score of 720 falls within the 'good' category. It indicates that the borrower has a strong repayment history, consistently pays loan EMIs on time, and maintains low credit utilisation rates.
In India, where credit scores typically range from 300 to 900, a score of 720 signals lenders that you are a low-risk borrower. This indicates a high likelihood of repaying borrowed funds as per the terms of a personal loan contract. As a result, securing loans and credit products with favourable terms makes future transactions easier.
Achieving a high credit score is one thing, but maintaining it requires consistent financial discipline. To manage your credit score, it is important to manage your overall credit profile responsibly.
This includes making time-bound payments, keeping your credit utilisation ratio below 30 per cent and regularly going through your credit report for errors.
For example, if your credit card issuer has granted you a credit limit of ₹1,00,000, ensure that you do not use more than ₹30,000 at any given time. Keeping your credit utilisation below 30 per cent helps maintain a strong credit score and demonstrates responsible credit management.
With the Reserve Bank of India's new regulations mandating bi-monthly credit report updates starting January 2025, borrowers can expect more accurate and timely assessments of their creditworthiness, enabling better financial planning and lending decisions.
This development aims to empower consumers and enhance lender confidence in assessing risk. A credit score of 720 remains advantageous for Indian borrowers, improving access to better financial products and favourable terms.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.