How govt NPS subscribers can select investment options online in Tier-1 account?

The accumulated Tier I contributions must be redeemed and reinvested in the new scheme in accordance with a defined procedure and within a specified period of time after the subscriber elects his or her investment choice. Additionally, any subsequent contributions will be invested in the new investment option that the subscriber has chosen. Before making their own investment decision, subscribers should assess the performance of each asset class and PF individually. If they so want, the subscribers may also revert to the default investment choice.

