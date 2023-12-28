How has life insurance transformed into a vital component of wealth management?
Wealth management aims to efficiently manage and grow individuals' wealth, and life insurance plays a versatile role in this strategy. It addresses concerns related to taxes, estate planning, retirement income, healthcare costs, and emergency funds.
Wealth management is a cornerstone of comprehensive financial planning, providing a holistic perspective on individuals' financial landscape. Tailored for mid-to-high-net-worth individuals, its primary objective is to foster the growth and efficient management of their wealth. As we navigate the complexities of financial planning, the presence of inherent risks and challenges, particularly in terms of tax savings, often obstruct the strategic preservation of wealth.