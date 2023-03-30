How health insurance saved them from financial ruin6 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Besides a health policy, people also need emergency corpus, top-ups and critical illness cover
Medical insurance is what allows people to be ill at ease!" This popular quote by Alfred E. Neuman, the fictitious mascot of MAD magazine, will resonate with anyone who has ever used a health insurance policy during a medical emergency. Mumbai-based Hitesh Gajaria is a case in point. Gajaria was diagnosed with a serious ailment in July, which required him to be hospitalized suddenly. After a week’s observation, he was advised to undergo an emergency surgery.
