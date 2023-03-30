How health insurance saved them from financial ruin

However, just having an insurance policy doesn’t automatically take care of all your financial worries. For one, you could be underinsured. In Ravi’s case, he feels that having too many policies with smaller covers wasn’t a prudent decision. “My father did not want to pay the inflated premiums and hence opted for multiple policies." Also, the hospital that he chose for his father’s treatment did not support cashless claims, which added to his challenges. “All insurers settled the claim with some deductions but took a lot of time and requested frivolous information. In one instance, the doctor was asked to give a lengthy explanation," Ravi said.