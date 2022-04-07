How high net-worth individuals need to navigate market volatility

Winners or champion stocks would be those companies that are established leaders in their business segments with increasing market share, have demonstrated consistent growth in the past, and are expected to grow at least 12-15% p.a. over the next 3 years. One should not be tempted to sell off such champions as they show the maximum mark to market gains, and it would be akin to selling the family silver. On the other hand, laggards would be companies that have been bought from a tactical perspective and where the investment thesis has not played out or where the companies have been unable to retain their market share. These companies could also be ones with higher price volatility and ones that typically require higher capital. In our experience, generally, there are 10-20% (in value terms) of stocks in a portfolio that could be exited. Sector and stock re-balancing should be done at this stage rather than diversifying more.