How high should your credit score be to secure the best home loan deal?

Are you planning to take a home loan? In India a score of 700 or more is regarded as the minimum criterion expected to be met by the borrower with the lenders, with a marginal scope of approving loans even for people with lesser marks, depending on their holistic financial state.
The score, which usually ranges from 300 to 900 points, tests one’s capability to pay debts. The significance of a credit score is that it indicates just how creditworthy an individual is.
The credit score is commonly referred to as a CIBIL score; however, it is also generated by several credit bureaus, including TransUnion CIBIL, Experian, Equifax, and CRIF Highmark. Lenders often assess applications using data from more than one bureau.
Lenders prefer a credit score of at least 700. However, a score above 750 is considered ideal when seeking the best offers on home loans. Financial institutions also consider other factors, including the source of income, assets, and the value of property, before loan approval.
However, an individual can raise a low credit score through disciplined financial behaviour:
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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