How home and car insurance can protect you against natural disasters

There are two kinds of damage that a disaster like this can cause to your car: The exterior or interior of the car being damaged; and the engine is damaged. While the former can be recouped easily from the own-damage insurance part of your cover, damage to the engine can be tricky as they are expensive to repair. If your car is submerged due to flooding, don’t try to start it, because water getting into the engine can cause further damage, and this might not be covered by your insurance, because catastrophes such as floods are covered by your car insurance policy, but any consequential loss is not.