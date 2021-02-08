How homebuyers benefit from cut in circle rates

It is the minimum price at which a property has to be registered in case of its transfer. The rates are determined by state governments and are revised from time to time according to market dynamics. In fact, circle rates differ within cities in the same state, and among various localities of a city. These rates are an indicator of likely prices of properties in various areas. A property has to be registered either on the actual transaction value or the minimum rate set by the government, whichever is higher. In rare cases, where the actual price paid by a buyer is less than the circle rate, the property has to be registered based on the circle rate.

