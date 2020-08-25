ICICI Bank offers cardless cash withdrawal facility to its customers. This facility enables customers to withdraw cash securely and conveniently from ATMs of the bank without having a debit/ATM card at all. The process of withdrawing cash from ATMs without using a debit card is possible through ICICI Bank's mobile app 'iMobile'. This service enables customers to withdraw cash from over 15,000 ATMs of the bank. It is a simple and convenient way to withdraw cash without using a debit card.

Advantages of using the facility

Convenience of usage: No requirement to carry and use debit card or ATM PIN to withdraw cash for daily usage

Wide accessibility: Available across all over 15,000 ICICI Bank ATMs

Convenient daily limit: Cash upto ₹20,000 can be withdrawn on a daily basis

Safe and secure: Safe and secure mode of cash withdrawal using iMobile

Steps to avail ICICI Bank's ‘cardless cash withdrawal’ using iMobile:

Log into ‘iMobile’ app

Now, select ‘Services’ and ‘Cash Withdrawal at ICICI Bank ATM’

Enter the amount, select account number, create a 4 digit temporary PIN and submit.

You will receive a reference OTP ( One Time Password)

Visit any ICICI Bank ATM

Now, select Cardless Cash Withdrawal 'enter mobile number'and head over to 'reference OTP number'.

Input your temporary PIN and then select the amount for withdrawal.

OTP validity

The cash withdrawal request and OTP are valid upto next day midnight

Cash withdrawal limit

The daily transaction limit as well as per transaction limit is set at ₹20,000.

State Bank of India (SBI) also offers cardless cash withdrawal facility to its customers through SBI's Yono app.

